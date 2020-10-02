Blue Angels pummel South Point

CENTENARY, Ohio — Easy as 8, 9, 10.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed a straight games victory over Ohio Valley Conference guest South Point on Thursday in Gallia County, winning by consecutive counts of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-10.

GAHS (14-3, 9-0 OVC) — which has now won 66 straight OVC matches — never trailed in the opening game, scoring 13 of the first 14 points and cruising to the 17-point victory.

The Lady Pointers claimed the first three points of Game 2, but the Blue Angels scored the next 12 and never looked back on their way to the 25-9 win.

After ties at 1-1 and 2-2 in Game 3, Gallia Academy went on a 6-0 run. The Lady Pointers were back to within two points, at 9-7, but the hosts finished the night with a 16-to-3 run for a 25-10 triumph.

Regan Wilcoxon led the Blue Angels with 26 service points, including five aces. Bailey Barnette posted nine points and three aces in the win, Maddy Petro added eight points and an ace, while Maddi Meadows finished with three points. Bella Barnette contributed two points to the winning cause, while Emma Hammons and Callie Wilson chipped in with a point apiece.

Petro led the way at the net with 16 kills and seven blocks. Chanee Cremeens claimed seven kills for GAHS, Bailey Barnette added six kills, while Abby Hammons had five kills and three blocks. Emma Hammons marked two kills, while Wilcoxon and Jenna Harrison had one kill each, with Wilcoxon earning a team-high 34 assists, and Harrison picking up a team-best 14 digs.

The Blue Angels also topped SPHS in straight games on Sept. 3 in Lawrence County.

GAHS will go for its 40th straight sweep in league play when it visits Chesapeake on Tuesday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy sophomore Chanee Cremeens (20) spikes the ball past a SPHS defender, during the Blue Angels’ straight games victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.2-GA-Cremeens.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Chanee Cremeens (20) spikes the ball past a SPHS defender, during the Blue Angels’ straight games victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Jenna Harrison recieves a serve during the Blue Angels’ OVC match on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.2-wo-GA-Harrison.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Jenna Harrison recieves a serve during the Blue Angels’ OVC match on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro spikes the ball over the net, during the Blue Angels sweep of South Point on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.2-wo-GA-Petro.jpg Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro spikes the ball over the net, during the Blue Angels sweep of South Point on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Bailey Barnette (2) spikes the ball over the net, during the Blue Angels’ 3-0 sweep on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.2-wo-GA-Barnette.jpg Gallia Academy junior Bailey Barnette (2) spikes the ball over the net, during the Blue Angels’ 3-0 sweep on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100