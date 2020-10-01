Short, Southern advance to D-3 districts

JACKSON, Ohio — One for every finger hole in the glove.

The Southern golf team notched its fifth consecutive district berth as a team, while Eastern junior Ethan Short also advanced to districts following the completion of the Division III Southeast sectional boys golf championship held Wednesday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in the Apple City.

The Tornadoes carded four of the top 20 individual rounds and ended up as the district runner-up with a final tally of 377, finishing 22 shots off the pace set by sectional champion Belpre (355).

Federal Hocking (378), Waterford (395) and Coal Grove (396) also earned district berths by rounding out the top five team positions.

Senior Mason Jackson of Federal Hocking claimed sectional medalist honors with a 10-over par round of 81. Connor Copeland of Belpre was the overall runner-up with an 82.

Short — who placed sixth overall — was the first of five individual district qualifiers with a 90. Jimmy Mahlmeister (93) and Matthew Sheridan (101) of Ironton Saint Joseph, as well as the South Webster duo of Cam Carpenter (94) and Gavin Baker (96), also earned individual advancements to the district tournament as their respective schools did not qualify as a team.

Senior Ryan Laudermilt led SHS with a fourth place effort of 87, followed by junior Tanner Lisle and senior Jacob Milliron with respective efforts of 94 and 96.

Senior David Shaver completed the Tornado tally with an even 100 effort, while senior Lance Stewart also carded a 115.

The Eagles started the day with four competitors, but only two managed to finish the 18-hole event. Sophomore Jacob Spencer followed Short with a 107.

The Division III Southeast district boys golf tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Division III Southeast sectional boys golf tournament held on Wednesday at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

