Rio Grande men finish 6th in RSC Fall Preview

FLORENCE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team finished in sixth place following Tuesday’s final round of the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Belterra Resort.

The RedStorm climbed one position in the team standings after carding a 17-over par total of 301 to finish the two-day, 36-hole event at 45-over par 613.

Midway University won the team crown at 18-over par 586, while Indiana University East (589) and Asbury University (597) took second and third place, respectively.

Midway’s Logan Conn took medalist honors by finishing at 3-under par 139 and posting a three-stroke win over Ohio Christian University’s Michael Cooper.

Rio Grande’s top individual was junior Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who finished in a tie for eighth place at 6-over par 148.

Also representing the RedStorm was junior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who tied for 22nd place at 12-over par 154; freshman Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who was part of a three-way for 25th place at 14-over par 156; senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH), who was among four players tied for 30th place at 16-over par 158; and sophomore Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who was 41st with a 21-over par total of 163.

Rio Grande will return to action on Saturday at the Mount Vernon Nazarene Fall Invite.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

