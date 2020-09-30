Lady Bulldogs battle past Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — No win, but a whole lot better the second time around.

The Meigs volleyball team — which dropped a straight games decision at Athens on Sept. 3 — fell to the Lady Bulldogs again on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, this time by a 3-2 tally.

Meigs (5-7, 2-6 TVC Ohio) took its first lead of the night at 3-2 in the opening set, and stretched the advantage to as many as six points. Athens, however, was back in front at 13-12 and led the rest of the way to the 25-17 Game 1 win.

The Lady Marauders led 5-3 in the second game, but Athens took the lead at 6-5 and didn’t trail again. Meigs tied it up at six, 10, 11 and 18, but ultimately fell by a 25-22 count.

The Lady Bulldogs led 1-0 in the third, but Meigs took the next six points and never looked back en route to the 25-13 win.

After four lead changes in the fourth game, the score was tied at nine. The Maroon and Gold claimed the next six points and eventually forced a fifth game with a 25-15 triumph.

Athens charged out to an 11-4 lead in the finale, but MHS scored eight of the next nine points to tie it at 12. However, AHS scored the next three markers for the 15-12 victory, capping off the 3-2 win.

Andrea Mahr led Meigs with 17 service points, including four aces. Next, Mallory Hawley finished with 15 and three aces, while and Hannah Durst ended with 12 points and three aces. Kylee Mitch claimed six points and an ace in the match, Baylee Tracy added five points, while Mallory Adams picked up one point.

Leading MHS at the net, Durst posted 16 kills, while Hawley had 15 kills and a block. Mitch collected six kills and two blocks for the hosts, Meredith Cremeans chipped in with three kills, while Tracy, Morgan Denney and Katie Hawkins had a kill apiece, with two blocks by Tracy and Denney, as well as one from Hawkins. Mahr earned a team-best 18 assists, while Durst led the defense with 24 digs.

The Lady Marauders will be back at home on Monday against Eastern.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.