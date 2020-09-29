Blue Devils advance to districts

The Blue Devils are again moving on, while both the Marauders and Raiders are done for the season.

The Gallia Academy golf team is headed to the district tournament for the 11th time in a dozen years after placing second Tuesday at the 2020 Division II Southeast sectional boys golf tournament held at Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

The Blue Devils — who are making a third consecutive postseason trip to the district championships — secured a spot in next week’s event at Crown Hill Golf Course by earning a top-five team finish in the sectional meet held in McDermott.

Fairland captured the top spot after posting a winning tally of 315, followed by GAHS with a 327. Chesapeake (330), Wheelersburg (333) and Piketon (364) also advanced to the district tournament by rounding out the top five team positions in the field.

Fairland senior Clayton Thomas claimed sectional medalist honors with a 1-under par effort of 71. Trevin Mault of Wheelersburg was the overall runner-up with a 73.

Kameron Maple (76) of Oak Hill, Ben Flanders (80) of Waverly, Brayden Sexton (85) of South Point, and the Minford duo of Caleb Stockham (87) and Reece Lauder (89) all earned individual advancements to the district tournament as their respective schools did not qualify as a team.

Senior Cooper Davis and sophomore Laith Hamid both paced Gallia Academy with identical rounds of 79, which was good enough for a share of sixth place overall.

Sophomore Beau Johnson was next with an 84, while junior Hunter Cook completed the GAHS tally with an 85. Junior William Hendrickson also carded a 92 for the Blue Devils.

Meigs placed 10th overall and River Valley was 15th at the Division II Southeast sectional boys golf tournament held Tuesday at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course in Ross County.

Fairfield Union won the team title with a 325, with Unioto (340), Circleville (366), Hillsboro (371) and McClain (386) also secured district tournament berths by placing in the top five positions.

The Marauders lost a tiebreaker with Winchester Eastern for ninth place after each squad posted matching team scores of 404. The Raiders collectively carded a 509.

Charlie Lewis of Unioto claimed sectional medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 77. Josh Tipton of Fairfield Union was the overall runner-up with a 78.

Cody DiFrederico (81) of Zane Trace, Jack Latham (84) of Westfall, T.J. Vogt (88) of Alexander, and the Washington Court House pair of Garrett Wahl (90) and Ty Rose (93) all earned individual advancements to the district tournament as their respective schools did not qualify as a team.

Sophomore Gunnar Peavley paced Meigs with a 95, which was good enough for a 2-way tie for 23rd place overall.

Freshman Landon McGee was next with a 97, while seniors Bailey Jones and Payton Brown respectively wrapped up the scoring with rounds of 100 and 112. Sophomore Coen Hall served as the MHS tiebreaker with a 120.

Senior Jordan Lambert led River Valley with a 105, followed by junior Dalton Mershon and sophomore Caunner Clay with respective efforts of 122 and 127.

Freshman Ethan Roberts completed the RVHS team tally with a 155, while sophomore Scott Yost also carded a 159.

The 2020 Division II Southeast district boys golf championships will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Division II Southeast sectional boys golf tournaments held on Tuesday at the Elks Country Club and the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

Meigs sophomore Gunnar Peavley, right, hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole during a Sept. 22 golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_10.1-MHS-Peavley.jpg Meigs sophomore Gunnar Peavley, right, hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole during a Sept. 22 golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Cooper Davis knocks in a putt on No. 18 Tuesday at the Division II Southeast sectional boys golf tournament held at Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_10.1-GA-Davis.jpg Gallia Academy senior Cooper Davis knocks in a putt on No. 18 Tuesday at the Division II Southeast sectional boys golf tournament held at Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

