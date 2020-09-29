Black Knights blank Nicholas County, 5-0

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A rather productive road trip.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team improved to 3-2-1 in road games and secured its fourth shutout win of the season Saturday with a 5-0 non-conference decision over host Nicholas County.

The Black Knights (5-3-3) didn’t allow a single shot attempt over the course of 80 minutes as the hosts produced 33 shots — including 18 on goal — while cruising to their fifth overall shutout of the year.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy gave PPHS a permanent lead eight minutes into regulation after taking a centering pass from Colton Young and burying it in the back left side of the goal for a 1-0 edge.

Young doubled the lead in the 20th minute after taking a through ball from Adam Veroski down the right side and buried it in the far left corner post for a 2-goal intermission lead.

Veroski tacked on a penalty kick goal in the 49th minute, then Point benefited from an own goal in the 60th minute as Young crossed a pass that deflected off of a defender for a 4-0 advantage.

Pacey Frum wrapped up the scoring with his first varsity goal in the 72nd minute after chasing down a Nic Matheny header pass and beat a sliding keeper from 12 yards out.

Point Pleasant claimed a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks and also committed only six of the 18 fouls in the contest.

The Black Knights return to action Tuesday when they travel to Belpre for a 6 p.m. start.

