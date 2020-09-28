Warren boys, VC girls win Skyline Lanes Invite

BIDWELL, Ohio — The Warren boys and Vinton County girls came away with top honors on Saturday at the 2020 Skyline Lanes Cross Country Invitational held at River Valley High School in Gallia County.

The Lady Vikings claimed a 15-point victory over the 6-team field in the girls event, while the Warriors posted a 20-point win over a 10-team field in the boys race.

The Lady Vikings posted a winning score of 29 points, with Warren (44) and South Webster (99) rounding out the top half of the field. The Lady Raiders were fourth overall with 105 points, while neither Southern nor South Gallia had enough entrants to field a team tally.

RVHS junior Lauren Twyman claimed the individual girls title with a winning time of 20:55.14. Sydney Hambel of New Lexington was the overall runner-up out of 61 competitors with a mark of 21:00.18.

Ruth Rickett followed Twyman with a 28th place effort of 26:45.86, while Kate Nutter (27:21.07) and Nakeisha Shriver (29:47.95) respectively finished 33rd and 44th. Shasta Craycraft completed the River Valley girls tally with a 50th place time of 33:40.62.

Ava Roush led the Lady Tornadoes with a 40th place time of 28:25.27. Kamry Roush (35:59.89) and Lexi Smith (36:13.47) also finished 59th and 60th overall for SHS.

Dafney Clary paced the Lady Rebels with a 46th place time of 30:32.91, followed by Kyra Ellison in 55th with a mark of 34:53.65. Haleigh Rogers (35:56.29) and Emily Mandeville (38:07.67) were also 58th and 61st, respectively, for SGHS.

Warren won the boys team title with a score of 33 points, with Belpre placing second with 53 points. The host Raiders were fifth with 160 points and the Rebels placed seventh with 181 points.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre defeated 83 other competitors to win the boys race with a time of 17:02.98. Teammate Blake Rodgers was second with a mark of 17:46.38.

Cody Wooten led RVHS with a 13th place time of 19:54.53, followed by Ryan Lollathin (20:18.30) in 17th and Alex Congrove (21:59.45) in 43rd place.

Nathan Young (22:59.81) and Kade Alderman (23:17.07) completed the River Valley scoring with respective finishes of 52nd and 55th. John Siciliano (23:34.11) and Dameion Shriver (24:43.61) also placed 58th and 65th for the Raiders.

Garrett Frazee paced SGHS with a fourth place time of 18:34.78. Gabe Frazee (20:26.77) and Tanner Boothe (23:03.86) were next with finishes of 20th and 53rd.

Griffin Davis (24:12.77) and Tim Noreau (27:19.10) completed the Rebel tally with respective placements of 63rd and 78th.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Skyline Lanes Invitational held Saturday at River Valley High School.

River Valley junior Cody Wooten rounds a corner and hits full stride at the 2020 Federal Hocking Invitational held Sept. 23 in Stewart, Ohio.

