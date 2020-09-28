Rio volleyball ends slide, sweeps Oaks

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande snapped a two-game losing slide, cruising to a 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-20) win over Oakland City University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference volleyball action at the Johnson Center.

The RedStorm improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play with the victory.

Oakland City, in its first year as a member of the RSC, dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 against conference foes.

Freshman Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) led a balanced attack along the net with 11 kills, while senior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 30 assists and freshman Kyli Ricker (Plain City, OH) had 20 digs.

Senior Baleigh Bradley (Portsmouth, OH) added 10 digs of her own in the winning effort, while junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) and freshman Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) had four block assists each.

Sophomore Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) was also credited with three of Rio’s four service aces.

Malia Schmittler had nine kills to lead the Mighty Oaks in a losing cause, while Samantha Johnson and Courtney Griffith tallied 14 and 13 assists, respectively.

Stephanie Walker and Drew McNamara had 15 and 11 digs, respectively, for Oakland City and Lexi Lashbrook had four block assists.

Rio Grande returns to action on Wednesday night when it hosts Alice Lloyd College in a non-conference match at the Newt Oliver Arena.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

