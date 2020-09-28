Lady Eagles sweep Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — A great night on the road.

The Eastern volleyball team trailed just two times, both at 1-0, in Thursday’s match, as the Lady Eagles soared past Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre in straight games.

Eastern (8-4, 6-1 TVC Hocking) — which also claimed a 3-0 win over Belpre on Sept. 1 in Tuppers Plains — trailed 1-0 in Thursday’s opening game, but scored the next seven points and went on to a 25-11 victory.

The visiting Lady Eagles scored the first four points and led wire-to-wire en route to a 25-11 win in the second game.

Belpre led 1-0 again in the third game, but EHS scored the next four points and never looked back on its way to the sweep-sealing 25-15 victory.

Sydney Sanders led the Lady Eagles with 16 service points, including six aces. Olivia Barber was next with 13 points and an ace, followed by Brielle Newland with six points and an ace, and Tessa Rockhold with four points and two aces. Jenna Chadwell contributed three points to the winning cause, Cameron Barber chipped in with two points and an ace, while Savannah Stover added one service point.

Layna Catlett posted 13 kills to lead EHS at the net. Chadwell finished with 10 kills, Rockhold added eight, while Olivia Barber and Alisa Ord had five apiece, with Barber also earning both of the team’s blocks. Mackenzie Newell ended with three kills, while Sanders and Newland had a kill apiece, with Sanders claiming a team-best 11 digs, and Newland recording a team-high 20 assists.

After hosting Nelsonville-York in non-conference play on Monday, Eastern will resume TVC Hocking play against Federal Hocking on Tuesday at ‘The Nest’.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

