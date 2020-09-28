Week 5 OVP Football Box Scores

Southern 32, South Galla 6
|SGHS
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|SHS
|6
|6
|13
|7
|—
|32
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S: Josh Stansberry 47 run (kick failed) :55
Second Quarter
S: Chase Bailey 11 run (pass failed) 3:25
Third Quarter
S: Jonah Diddle 1 run (run failed) 8:37
S: Bailey 67 run (Luke Mullins kick) 3:37
Fourth Quarter
S: Brayden Otto 3 run (Mullins kick) 10:47
SG: Kenny Siders 1 run (run failed) :53
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|S
|First Downs
|12
|14
|Rushes-Yards
|43-197
|34-278
|Pass Yards
|46
|48
|Total Yards
|243
|326
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-12-1
|5-11-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|5-60
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
RUSHING
SG: Greg Davis 13-79, Tristan Saber 13-55, Kenny Siders 5-25, Noah Cremeens 4-19, Ean Combs 5-10, Devin Siders 3-9.
S: Chase Bailey 10-148, Josh Stansberry 8-76, Jonah Diddle 10-32, Brayden Otto 2-19, Blake Shain 1-7, Derek Griffith 2-(-3), TEAM 1-(-1).
PASSING
SG: Tristan Saber 3-11-1 46, Ean Combs 0-1-0.
S: Chase Bailey 5-11-1 48.
RECEIVING
SG: Greg Davis 2-31, Devin Siders 1-15.
S: Damien Miller 2-28, Blake Shain 2-5, Colton Walker 1-15.
Gallia Academy 47, Fairland 43
|FHS
|16
|14
|7
|6
|—
|43
|GAHS
|7
|15
|14
|11
|—
|47
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: James Armstrong 63 run (Caleb Geiser kick)
F: J.D. Brumfield 20 pass from Max Ward (Tevin Taylor run)
F: Gavin Hunt 19 pass from Ward (Peyton Jackson pass from Hunt)
Second Quarter
F: Brumfield 10 run (Emma Marshall kick)
GA: Michael Beasy 20 run (Geiser kick)
GA: Kenyon Franklin 30 pass from Noah Vanco (Armstrong run)
F: Steeler Leep 35 pass from Ward (Hunt kick)
Third Quarter
F: Brumfield 7 run (Hunt kick)
GA: Briar Williams 56 pass from Vanco (Armstrong run)
GA: Armstrong 53 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
GA: Armstrong 80 punt return (pass failed)
GA: Safety
GA: Geiser 26 field goal
F: Hunt 21 pass from Ward (pass failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|F
|GA
|First Downs
|20
|16
|Rushes-Yards
|35-238
|32-242
|Pass Yards
|163
|183
|Total Yards
|401
|425
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-28-1
|13-23-2
|Penalties-Yards
|11-101
|10-81
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
RUSHING
F: J.D. Brumfield 28-244, Zander Schmidt 2-3, Steeler Leep 1-0, Max Ward 3-(-6), Tevin Taylor 2-(-3).
GA: James Armstrong 20-221, Michael Beasy 7-44, Noah Vanco 3-(-11), Briar Williams 2-(-12).
PASSING
F: Max Ward 14-27-1 163, Gavin Hunt 0-1-0 0.
GA: Noah Vanco 13-23-2 183.
RECEIVING
F: Gavin Hunt 5-58, Zander Schmidt 3-38, J.D. Brumfield 3-21, Trevin Taylor 2-11, Steeler Leep 1-35
GA: Briar Williams 5-81, Michael Beasy 4-19, Kenyon Franklin 2-44, Daunevyn Woodson 2-39.
Athens 32, Meigs 14
|AHS
|6
|14
|6
|6
|—
|32
|MHS
|8
|0
|0
|6
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Wyatt Hoover 63 run (Abe Lundy pass from Hoover) 9:59
A: Trey Harris 15 pass from Joey Moore (pass failed) 3:45
Second Quarter
A: Peyton Gail 7 run (Brandon Whiting pass from Moore) 3:33
A: Braxton Springer 9 pass from Moore (run failed) 0:44
Third Quarter
A: Whiting 18 pass from Moore (pass failed) 3:39
Fourth Quarter
M: Griffin Cleland 4 pass from Hoover (pass failed) 6:42
A: Owen Roark 40 INT return (pass failed) 4:15
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|A
|M
|First Downs
|14
|11
|Rushes-Yards
|34-265
|28-197
|Pass Yards
|139
|86
|Total Yards
|404
|283
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-30-1
|11-20-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|7-82
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-3
RUSHING
A: Joey Moore 11-127, Peyton Gail 16-102, Landon Wheatley 1-14, Ashmael Young 1-9, Luke Barnes 5-6.
M: Wyatt Hoover 25-168, Abe Lundy 3-26, Jake McElroy 1-3, Morgan Roberts 4-0.
PASSING
A: Joey Moore 16-30-1 139.
M: Wyatt Hoover 11-20-0 86.
RECEIVING
A: Brayden Whiting 6-59, Braxton Springer 6-54, Trey Harris 2-19, Landon Wheatley 2-15.
M: Griffin Cleland 4-34, Morgan Roberts 3-41, Abe Lundy 2-5, Zach Searles 1-9, Jake McElroy 1-(-2).
Eastern 34, Belpre 7
|EHS
|7
|14
|13
|0
|—
|34
|BHS
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E: Blake Newland 62 run (Will Oldaker kick) 10:47
B: Connor Baker 8 run (Tyce Church kick) 5:47
Second Quarter
E: Steve Fitzgerald 1 run (Oldaker kick) 10:15
E: Newland 3 run (Oldaker kick) 3:50
Third Quarter
E: Fitzgerald 4 run (Oldaker kick) 4:54
E: Newland 12 run (kick failed) :51
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|E
|B
|First Downs
|17
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|58-417
|26-55
|Pass Yards
|0
|162
|Total Yards
|417
|217
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-2-1
|4-16-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-55
|1-6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
RUSHING
E: Blake Newland 23-202, Steve Fitzgerald 18-112, Colton Combs 9-62, Will Oldaker 3-9, Brady Yonker 1-(-1).
B: Cody Daugherty 6-26, Connor Baker 10-22, Walker Feick 8-5, Willis Starcher 1-1.
PASSING
E: Conner Ridenour 0-2-1.
B: Walker Feick 3-6 105, Connor Baker 1-4 57.
RECEIVING
E: none.
B: Dylan Cox 2-116, Connor Baker 1-14, Cody Daugherty 1-32.