Wahama wallops Hannan, 50-14

ASHTON, W.Va. — The White Falcons looked like a team with a 3-week head start.

The Wahama football team built a 50-0 lead through three quarters and ultimately spoiled host Hannan’s season opener on Friday night with a 50-14 victory in a battle of Mason County programs at the Craigo Athletic Complex.

The visiting White Falcons (1-3) churned out 312 rushing yards and 364 yards of total offense while building advantages of 14, 36 and 50 points after each of the first three periods.

The Wildcats (0-1) — who started the year late due to a preseason player shortage — did tack on a pair of Dylan Starkey touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Gage Burris also added a successful 2-point conversion to wrap up the 36-point outcome.

WHS officially secured a permanent lead at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter after forcing a safety, then Gavin Stiltner hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Roush less than 30 seconds later. Roush added a touchdown run at the 2:16 mark for a 14-0 edge through one stanza of play.

Kase Stewart increased the lead to 22 points with a touchdown run, then Aaron Henry rumbled into the end zone with 7:23 left for a 28-point cushion. Stewart added another rushing score with 4:17 left in the half for a 36-0 advantage.

Roush tacked on two more rushing scores in the third quarter — his second and third TD runs of the night — while giving the Red and White a substantial 50-point lead with one quarter of running clock to go.

Wahama outgained the hosts by a 364-216 overall margin and finished the night plus-1 in turnover differential. The guests were penalized twice for 10 yards, while HHS was flagged five times for 40 yards.

Roush led the White Falcon rushing attack with 149 yards on seven carries, followed by Stewart with 91 yards on nine attempts. Stiltner and Henry also added 13 rushing yards on three totes apiece.

Roush completed 1-of-2 pass attempts for 52 yards and a score. Stiltner hauled in the single pass and score.

All 216 of Hannan’s offensive yards came on the ground. No other statistical information for HHS was available at press time.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Hundred for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Hannan returns to the gridiron on Friday when it hosts Federal Hocking in a non-conference tilt at 7:30 p.m.

