Blue Devils take down Portsmouth, 10-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — All Blue Devils, all night long.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team proved its dominance on Thursday at Lester Field, racking up a 10-0 victory over Ohio Valley Conference guest Portsmouth.

Gallia Academy (7-0-2) took the 1-0 lead just 2:05 into play, as Colton Roe scored on an assist from Ayden Roettker.

The Blue and White were up 2-0 with 5:10 later, with Maddux Camden scoring on an assist from Keagen Daniels. Camden assisted Dalton Vanco with 27:29 left in the first half, as the hosts’ lead grew to 3-0.

Roe gave the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead with his second goal, this time on an assist from Carson Wamsley with 18:17 to go in the half.

Next, Camden scored his second goal with 6:30 left in the half on an assist from Brody Wilt, who then gave GAHS a 6-0 lead with an unassisted goal with just under two minutes to go.

Gallia Academy earned its 7-0 halftime edge with 1:03 left, when Daniels scored the unassisted goal.

Vanco got the second half scoring started with his second goal of the game, this time unassisted with 29:24 left in regulation.

A goal by Seth Nelson made the Blue Devil lead 9-0 with 1:44 to play, and then Roettker scored with 20 seconds to go, capping off the 10-0 triumph.

Bryson Miller had a trio of saves in goal for the hosts.

Next, GAHS visits Alexander on Tuesday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.