Blue Angels soar past Portsmouth

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s reached the retirement age, but the Blue Angels still show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team captured its 65th consecutive league victory on Thursday night with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-17 decision over visiting Portsmouth in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Blue Angels (12-3, 8-0 OVC) notched their 38th consecutive straight-game sweep against league opposition and trailed only once — 1-0 in Game 3 — during the entire match.

GAHS scored the last nine points of Game 1 before claiming an 18-point win and a 1-0 match lead, then the Blue and White stormed out to leads of 8-1 and 14-4 before cruising to a 2-0 match advantage with the 15-point decision.

After ties at 1-all and 2-all, the Blue Angels reeled off four straight points before grabbing an 11-6 edge. The Lady Trojans broke serve and closed to within 11-10, but the hosts countered with 14 of the next 21 points to complete the 8-point win for a 3-0 match sweep.

Regan Wilcoxon led the Gallia Academy service attack with 14 points, followed by Callie Wilson with 10 points and a team-high three aces.

Bailey Barnette and Maddi Meadows were next with eight points each, while Jenna Harrison and Maddy Petro respectively added five and three points.

Petro paced the net attack with 14 kills, with Barnette and Abby Hammons chipping in six and five kills. Jalyn Short and Callie Wilson contributed four and three kills respectively, while Meadows and Emma Hammons produced a kill apiece as well.

Wilcoxon dished out 30 assists for the victors. Harrison came up with a team-best nine digs, with Wilson following with seven digs.

Katie Born and Olivia Dickerson both paced PHS with three service points each.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Ironton for an OVC match at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy sophomore Callie Wilson, right, leaps for a spike attempt during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.26-GA-Wilson.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Callie Wilson, right, leaps for a spike attempt during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Regan Wilcoxon (22) sets up a spike attempt during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.26-GA-Wilcoxon.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Regan Wilcoxon (22) sets up a spike attempt during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Emma Hammons, middle, hits a spike attempt while being surrounded by teammates during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.26-GA-EHammons.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Emma Hammons, middle, hits a spike attempt while being surrounded by teammates during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports The Gallia Academy duo of Abby Hammons (11) and Maddy Petro (23) go up for a block attempt during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.26-GA-Block.jpg The Gallia Academy duo of Abby Hammons (11) and Maddy Petro (23) go up for a block attempt during Thursday night’s OVC volleyball contest against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

