Lady Tornadoes outlast Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — A win worth waiting for.

The Southern volleyball team defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre in a five-game match on Tuesday in Washington County.

The Lady Tornadoes (2-6, 2-3 TVC Hocking) fought through eight lead changes in the opening game, and scored the final three points of the set for a 25-23 victory.

Belpre tied the match at a game apiece with a wire-to-wire 25-17 victory in the second.

There were five lead changes in the third game, with SHS scoring five of the final six points for a 25-22 win.

Southern scored the first six points of the fourth game, but Belpre battled all the way back to take the lead at 26-25. SHS tied it at 26 and again at 27, but couldn’t regain the edge, and the Lady Eagles forced a fifth game with a 29-27 triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes never trailed in the finale, scoring eight of the first 10 points and holding on for the 15-8 victory.

Kayla Evans led the Purple and Gold with 16 service points, including an ace. Jacelyn Northup was next with 14 points and an ace, followed by Kylie Gheen and Brooke Crisp with nine points apiece, including four and two aces respectively. Cassidy Roderus with six points and Kassidy Chaney with two rounded out the SHS service.

Leading Southern at the net, Gheen posted 13 kills and 11 blocks. Kelsey Lewis came up with nine kills and two blocks in the win, Roderus and Evans added eight kills apiece, while Logan Greenlee ended with three kills and three blocks. Chaney contributed two kills and a block to the winning cause, while Crisp chipped in with 19 assists.

These teams are slated to meet again on Oct. 15 in Racine.

Southern was back on its home court on Thursday against Waterford, and will visit Meigs on Monday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.