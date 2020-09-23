Rio Grande produces multiple scholar-athletes

RedStorm baseball trio named Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three members of the 2020 University of Rio Grande baseball team were among those recently recognized as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Graduate senior Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) and the senior duo of Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) and Trey Meade (Seaman, OH) made the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer, reached junior academic status and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.

Rio softball quintet named Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five members of the 2020 University of Rio Grande softball team were among those recently recognized as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Seniors Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH) and Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, OH) were joined on the list by juniors Raelynn Hastings (Commerical Point, OH), Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) and Jessica Sargent (Pataskala, OH).

Rio’s Sipple named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyatt Sipple of the 2020 University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team was among those recently recognized as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

Sipple was a graduate senior from Gallia, Ohio.

Rio Grande’s Seeberg recognized as Scholar-Athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Natalie Seeberg from the 2020 University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team was among those recently recognized as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Seeberg was a senior from Urbana, Ohio.

Rio’s Harper, Liedtke named NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avery Harper and Makayla Liedtke of the 2020 University of Rio Grande women’s basketball team were among those recently recognized as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Harper is a junior from Seaman, Ohio and Liedtke is a junior from Beverly, Ohio.

Saxby receives Scholar-Athlete honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Emma Saxby of the 2020 University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team was among those recently recognized as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

Saxby is from Ironton, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

