Wahama wins quad at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — Three of the four teams call it home already.

The two not celebrating Senior Night ended up spoiling the party too.

Wahama and Point Pleasant respectively came away with the top two spots, while host Southern ended up finishing ahead of Meigs on Tuesday night during a non-conference quad match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

The Tornadoes honored seniors Ryan Laudermilt, Lance Stewart, David Shaver and Jacob Milliron for their collective contributions to the program at the event, but SHS was not afforded the luxury of a home course advantage with both the White Falcons and Black Knights competing.

Wahama recorded the only two sub-40 efforts and claimed a 6-shot victory over the field with a winning tally of 176. PPHS edged Southern (183) out for second place by a single stroke with a 182. The Marauders carded a 202.

Connor Ingels won medalist honors with a 2-over par effort of 37. Teammate Ethan Mitchell was the overall runner-up with a 39.

Brycen Bumgarner was next for WHS with a 49, while Ethan Gray completed the winning tally with a 51. Mattie Ohlinger and Casey Greer also added respective efforts of 52 and 60 for the White Falcons.

Joseph Milhoan paced Point Pleasant with a 41, followed by Kyelar Morrow with a 43 and Brennen Sang with a 46. Isaac Cradock completed the PPHS score with a 52, while Jonny Porter and Kaden McCutcheon added respective rounds of 56 and 62.

Laudermilt led the Tornadoes with a 44, with Milliron and Tanner Lisle following with identical efforts of 46. Shaver completed the SHS tally with a 47, while Stewart and Aaron Vance respectively chipped in scores of 55 and 59.

Bailey Jones led Meigs with a 48, followed by Zack King with a 50. Gunnar Peavley and Landon McGee completed the MHS total with matching rounds of 52. Coen Hall also carded a 57.

