Lady Eagles turn back Trimble

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The wins just keep coming.

The Eastern volleyball team won its third match in a row on Tuesday at in Meigs County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble in straight games.

Eastern (7-4, 5-1 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the night at 8-7 in the first game and didn’t trail again in the entire match. The Lady Tomcats tied the opening game five more times, but ultimately fell 25-21.

EHS scored three in a row to start Game 2, but Trimble scored the next three. The guests held close for a while, but Eastern closed the 25-14 victory with a 13-to-3 run.

The Lady Eagles scored six of the first seven points in the third game, but THS fought back to within one point. Eastern answered with a 6-0 run and never looked back on its way to the match-clinching 25-16 win.

Leading the Lady Eagles, Jenna Chadwell had 12 service points, including a trio of aces. Sydney Sanders and Brielle Newland finished with nine points apiece, including three aces by Sanders and one from Newland. Olivia Barber contributed seven points and two aces to the winning cause, Megan Maxon added four points and an ace, while Tessa Rockhold chipped in with three points.

Eastern and Trimble are set to do battle again on Oct. 15 in Glouster.

The Lady Eagles return to action at Belpre on Thursday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

