Marietta holds off Blue Angels

MARIETTA, Ohio — They avoided the sweep, but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

After falling behind non-conference host Marietta 2-0, the Gallia Academy volleyball team won the third game, but fell in the fourth, snapping a four-match winning streak on Tuesday in Washington County.

Gallia Academy (11-3) — which topped Marietta on Aug. 31 in Centenary — scored the first six points of Tuesday’s match, but the Lady Tigers took the lead at 12-11. GAHS tied it at 14, but couldn’t regain the edge, falling 25-19.

The Blue Angels took their first lead of the second game at 7-6, but Marietta was back in front at 10-9. Gallia Academy regained the edge at 13-12, but surrendered the next four points and never got the lead back, with MHS winning 25-18.

The third game featured five lead changes, with the Blue Angels taking the advantage for good at 20-19 on their way to the 25-20 win.

Marietta took the Game 4 lead at 7-6 and never relinquished it on the way to the match-sealing 25-15 win.

Leading the Blue Angels, Bailey Barnette and Jenna Harrison had 10 service points apiece. Maddy Petro and Callie Wilson both claimed five points, Maddi Meadows added three, while Regan Wilcoxon came up with two.

The Blue Angels will be home in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday against Portsmouth.

