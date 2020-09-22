Athens clinches TVC Ohio golf crown

POMEROY, Ohio — The war is all over, but there are still a few battles left to be fought.

The Athens golf team remained unbeaten and clinched the 2020 league title outright on Monday evening during a 22-stroke victory over the field at the sixth of seven Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match held at Meigs Golf Course.

The Bulldogs (36-0) posted three of the top four individual rounds and recorded six of the top 10 efforts overall en route to a winning tally of 157.

Host Alexander (24-12) picked up a spot on Meigs (26-10) in the season standings with a runner-up effort of 179. The Marauders were third overall with a 187.

Wellston (15-21) also picked up a spot on Vinton County (16-20) in the season standings with a fourth place effort of 203. The Vikings were fifth with a 208.

River Valley (8-28) was sixth with a 218, while Nelsonville-York (1-35) did not have enough players for a team score and was therefore seventh.

Ben Pratt of Athens won medalist honors with 2-over par round of 36. Teammate Nathan Shadick was the overall runner-up with a 38.

Payton Brown led the Marauders with a 44 and Gunnar Peavley followed with a 46, while Landon McGee and Zack King completed the team score with respective rounds of 48 and 49.

Bailey Jones was next with a 50, with Coen Hall also adding a 52 for MHS.

Jordan Lambert paced the Raiders with a 48, followed by Dalton Mershon and Connor Clay with identical rounds of 55. Ethan Roberts completed the RVHS tally with a 660, while Thomas Stout also carded a 67.

Matt Morris led Alexander with a 39 and Will Briggs paced Wellston with a 43. Isaiah Allen also shot a 50 to lead Vinton County.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

ATHENS (157): Ben Pratt 36, Nathan Shadick 38, Matthew McDonald 39, Tyson Smith 44, Will Ginder 45, Milan Hall 45.

ALEXANDER (179): Matt Morris 39, T.J. Vogt 44, Landon Atha 46, Isaac York 50, Joe Trogdon 50, Ethan Scott 58.

MEIGS (187): Payton Brown 44, Gunnar Peavley 46, Landon McGee 48, Zack King 49, Bailey Jones 50, Coen Hall 52.

WELLSTON (203): Will Briggs 43, Will Zinn 47, Jaxson Montgomery 55, Josh Jackson 58, Logan Martin 59, Brayden McDaniels 60.

VINTON COUNTY (208): Isaiah Allen 50, Sam Huston 51, Brock Hamon 52, Ash Davidson 55, Wyatt Bethel 55, Aden Woodgeard 58.

RIVER VALLEY (218): Jordan Lambert 48, Dalton Mershon 55, Connor Clay 55, Ethan Roberts 60, Thomas Stout 67.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (N/S): Ryan Perry 57, Jack McDonald 61.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.