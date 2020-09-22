Blue Angels outlast Jackson

JACKSON, Ohio — An extra game was needed, but another win is in the books.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its fourth match in a row on Monday night in Jackson County, defeating the host Ironladies by a 3-1 tally.

There were a trio of lead changes in the opening game, with the Blue Angels (11-2) taking the advantage for good at 12-11. JHS tied it up at 17, but the guests finished the set with an 8-to-2 run for a 25-19 win.

Jackson scored the first point of Game 2, but Gallia Academy took the next five. GAHS was up 22-18, when the Ironladies reeled off seven points in a row for a 25-22 win.

After four lead changes in Game 3, the teams were tied at 20. Jackson claimed the next point, but Gallia Academy scored the five after that for a 25-21 victory.

The Blue Angels finished the night with a wire-to-wire win in the fourth, scoring the first six points and holding on for the 25-23 triumph.

Regan Wilcoxon led the Blue and White with 17 service points. Jenna Harrison was next with a dozen points, followed by Bailey Barnette with eight and Bella Barnette with five. Callie Wilson contributed four points to the winning cause, while Maddy Petro and Maddi Meadows chipped in with three points apiece.

After Tuesday’s trip to Marietta, GAHS will get back to work in the Ohio Valley Conference at home on Thursday against Portsmouth.

By Alex Hawley

