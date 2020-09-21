Black Knights blank Huntington SJ, 7-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Very little luck went into this seven.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team had six different players score goals while cruising to a 7-0 victory over visiting Huntington Saint Joseph in a non-conference friendly on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The host Black Knights (4-2-2) built a 5-0 halftime advantage and scored all of their goals in the first 50 minutes of regulation before ultimately coasting to a comfortable decision.

PPHS — which outshot the Irish by a 28-8 overall margin — picked up its first goal in the fourth minute as Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy took a 40-yard pass from Kanaan Abbas and beat the HSJ keeper with a 1-on-1 move to the right side.

Brooks Gilley gave the hosts a 2-goal cushion after chasing down an Adam Veroski pass deep inside Irish territory. The Gilley goal from five yards out came in the 12th minute.

Ian Wood made it a 3-goal game after scoring from 12 yards out on a pass from Cael McCutcheon in the 25th minute, then Watkins-Lovejoy tacked on another goal in the 29th minute after burying a pass from Abbas on a set play for a 4-0 edge.

Nic Matheny wrapped up the first half scoring in the 31st minute after taking a pass from Veroski from 18 yards out. Matheny made a touch and beat the keeper to the right side, making it a 5-0 contest at the intermission.

Veroski picked up a goal in the 44th minute on a penalty kick, then McCutcheon completed things with a goal in the 50th minute. McCutcheon made a clean tackle on a defender to get the ball away, then stood up with possession and fired a 30-yard shot to the left side for a 7-0 finale.

The Black Knights claimed a 16-5 advantage in shots on goal and also had a 10-2 edge in corner kicks. Both teams committed six fouls apiece in the contest.

Brecken Loudin made four saves in net for the hosts, while Luke Pinkerton also stopped one shot for PPHS.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it welcomes Gallia Academy for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

