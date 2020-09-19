Spartans stymie River Valley, 30-0

ALBANY, Ohio — No matter what they tried, the Spartans just kept marching along.

The River Valley football team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander by a 30-0 count on Friday in Athens County, with the Spartans rushing for 315 of their 345 total yards.

The Spartans (1-3, 1-2 TVC Ohio) were up 6-0 4:08 into play, with Xander Karagosian scoring on a nine-yard run.

Karagosian gave the hosts a 14-0 edge with 7:05 left in the first half, scoring on a two-yard run, and then punching in the two-point conversion.

Jagger Cain broke a 33-yard touchdown run with 3:29 to go in the half, and Keaton Pack made his first of two point-after kicks, giving the hosts a 21-0 advantage.

The Spartans added two more points before the half, as the Raiders (0-4, 0-4) snapped the ball out of the back of the end zone on a punt attempt.

Karagosian found paydirt on a three-yard run 5:24 into the second half, putting the cherry on top of the Spartans’ 30-0 victory.

River Valley — which ran for 44 of its 52 total yards — committed both of the game’s turnovers. Alexander held a 17-to-3 advantage in first downs, but was penalized seven times for 73 yards, while RVHS was sent back five times for 33.

Will Hash led the Raiders with 62 yards on 11 carries. Ryan Jones was next with 10 yards on two totes, followed by Michael Conkle with one yard over three tries.

Justin Stump completed 1-of-8 pass attempts, with Levi Dodrill getting the eight-yard reception.

For Alexander, Karagosian was 4-of-10 passing for 30 yards, with Cain catching all-4 passes.

Karagosian also led the victors on the ground with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Logan Neal carried the ball 19 times for 124 yards, while Cain ran four times for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Next, the Raiders host Nelsonville-York in Week 5.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.