Tomcats thump Southern, 57-0

RACINE, Ohio — So much for a warm welcome home.

The Southern football team, playing at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field for the first time this season, dropped a 57-0 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble on Friday in Meigs County.

The Tomcats (4-0, 3-0 TVC Hocking) — who have now won two dozen consecutive league games — broke the scoreless tie 2:28 into play, as Austin Wisor returned a punt 55 yards for a 6-0 lead.

Southern (0-4, 0-3) also punted to THS on its second drive, and three plays later Trimble was up 14-0. Bryce Downs delivered the touchdown from four yards out with 5:09 left in the opening quarter, and Blake Guffey hauled in the two-point conversion pass from Tabor Lackey.

Lackey used his arm to get the Tomcats two more touchdowns in the opening quarter, going 24 yards to Wisor and 51 yards to Guffey. THS led 28-0 after one quarter of play, with Guffey hitting the first two of his five straight extra-point kicks.

Trimble was back in the end zone and up 35-0 less than a minute into the second quarter, with Tucker Dixon scoring on an 11-yard pass from Lackey.

A five-yard touchdown run by Todd Fouts and a 45-yard scoring pass from Lackey to Downs gave the Tomcats a 49-0 lead at halftime.

The lone score of the second half came with 1:39 to go in the third, when Ronald Maffin ran in from 18 yards out. Max Frank caught the two-point pass from Brandon Burdette to cap off the Tomcats’ 57-0 win.

Trimble had a 16-to-1 advantage in first downs, with Southern moving the chains for the first and only time on a Chase Bailey run with 1:26 left in the game. THS outgained the Tornadoes 377-to-47, including 147-to-47 on the ground.

An interception by Wisor at the end of the first half was the lone turnover in the game. Each team was penalized five times, SHS for 55 yards and Trimble for 50. The hosts fumbled three times, but recovered each loose ball.

Bailey led the Tornadoes with 21 yards on six carries. Josh Stansberry was next with 17 yards on four totes, followed by Jonah Diddle with 15 yards on 10 carries and Blake Shain with three yards on three tries.

SHS had three quarterbacks combine to go 0-for-7 passing.

For Trimble, Lackey completed 6-of-8 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Downs finished with 113 total yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and a catch, while Dixon caught a game-best two passes for 63 yards and a score.

The Tornadoes will be home again in Week 5, as they welcome South Gallia.

Southern senior Josh Stansberry (25) sacks the Trimble quarterback, during the second half of the Tomcats' 57-0 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Southern senior Chase Bailey avoids a Tomcat in the back field, during Trimble's 57-0 victory on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Southern junior Braxton Crisp (66) pass blocks while SHS freshman Josiah Smith (16) fires a pass, during Friday's TVC Hocking bout in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Southern junior Jonah Diddle carries the ball across the SHS 40-yard line, during the Tornadoes' home-opening setback on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

