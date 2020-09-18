Lady Knights knock off DCHS

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Firmly in control.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team never trailed by more than three points at any point and ultimately cruised to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 victory over visiting Doddridge County on Thursday night during a non-conference match in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (2-4) found themselves facing a 6-3 deficit early in Game 1, but the hosts rallied with nine of the next 15 points to knot things up at 12-all.

From there, PPHS made a 9-2 surge and claimed its largest lead in the opener at 23-12 before eventually wrapping up the 6-point win and a 1-0 match edge.

The Lady Bulldogs took their only lead of Game 2 with the opening point, but the Red and Black countered with a run that resulted in a trio of 5-point cushions at 11-6, 13-8 and 21-16.

Point Pleasant claimed its largest edge at 23-17 and held on for a 25-21 win and a 2-0 match advantage.

DCHS took its final lead of the night at 3-2 in the third game, but the Lady Knights reeled off a dozen of the next 15 points while taking a comfortable 14-6 edge.

Point made a small 6-5 run from there to take its largest lead of Game 3 at 20-11, then simply traded points the rest of the way to wrap up the 9-point win and 3-0 match triumph.

Baylie Rickard led the PPHS service attack with 14 points, followed by Tristan Wilson and Kianna Smith with seven points apiece. Katelynn Smith, Brooke Warner and Addy Cottrill also added four service points each.

Wilson — who was honored beforehand as the team’s lone senior — led the net attack with 13 kills and four blocks, followed by Cottrill with five kills and a block.

Warner was next with three kills, while Rickard and Smith each added a kill. Rickard also dished out a team-high 12 assists in the triumph.

Shelby Dolly paced Doddridge County with eight service points, with Jaydah Smith also contributing four points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it welcomes Wayne at 6 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

