Lady Marauders fall to Alexander

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — At least it got better toward the end.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped a straight games decision Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander on Thursday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, falling 25-11, 25-9 and 25-17.

Meigs (3-4, 1-4 TVC Ohio) tied the opening game at two, but never led, as Alexander scored the next three points. MHS held close for a while, but the Lady Spartans ended the 25-11 victory with a 10-to-1 run.

The Lady Marauders’ first lead of the night came 1-0 in Game 2, but AHS scored the next four points and didn’t allow another service point on its way to the 25-9 win.

Meigs’ largest lead of the night came at 7-3 in the third game, but Alexander was in front at 9-8 and led the rest of the way to the 25-17 victory.

Andrea Mahr led the Lady Marauders with five service points, including three aces. Kylee Mitch was next with three points, followed by Mallory Hawley and Baylee Tracy with two each. Mallory Adams and Hannah Durst both had one point in the setback.

At the net, Meigs was led by Hawley with five kills, and Durst with four. Mitch came up with two kills, while Katie Hawkins had one. Mahr finished with team-highs of 11 digs and five assists in the match.

These teams will meet again on Oct. 13 in Albany.

Next, the Lady Marauders visit Wellston on Tuesday.

