Week 4 football previews

The weather’s turning colder and the competition is heating up.

There are a total of seven games featuring area teams are on the slate this Friday, with a quartet of home games and three on the road.

Southern is playing at home for the first time this season, welcoming unbeaten Trimble. Meigs, South Gallia and Wahama are each home for a second time with the Marauders hosting Warren, the Rebels welcoming Belpre, and the White Falcons entertaining Gilmer County.

Gallia Academy, River Valley and Eastern each had on the road for a second time, with the Blue Devils at Coal Grove, the Raiders visiting Alexander, and the Eagles traveling to Waterford.

Point Pleasant and Hannan are both off this week.

Here’s a brief look at this week’s high school gridiron matchups in the OVP area.

Warren Warriors (2-1) at Meigs Marauders (2-1)

This is the 11th all-time gridiron meeting between Warren and Meigs, with the Warriors leading the series 6-to-4. Last season these teams met for the first time since 2013 and Warren won 66-28 on its home field. WHS has won four of its last five meetings with the Marauders. Last Week, the Marauders fell 42-16 at Nelsonville-York, while Warren won 28-14 at Logan. The Warriors also have a Week 1 28-6 win over Marietta on its resume, with their only loss of the season coming to Fort Frye by a 27-20 count.

Trimble Tomcats (3-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) at Southern Tornadoes (0-3, 0-2 TVC Hocking)

Trimble has won 30 straight head-to-head meetings with the Tornadoes, with Southern’s lone victory in the all-time series coming on Oct. 26, 1973 by a 19-8 count in Racine. The Tomcats avenged that loss in the following season and have won all-29 games since the series resumed in 1992, including the first-ever postseason meeting between the schools in 2016. Trimble’s 41-0 victory over Belpre last week was the Tomcats’ 23rd straight league victory. The Tornadoes fell 59-6 at Waterford last Friday, the third straight week SHS scored six points.

Belpre Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) at South Gallia Rebels (0-3, 0-2 TVC Hocking)

The Golden Eagles have won eight straight against the Rebels, including a 42-12 triumph in Washington County last season. The last time BHS was in Mercerville it left with a 50-31 victory, on Oct. 5, 2018. South Gallia last defeated the Orange and Black on Oct. 7, 2011, by a 62-7 final. Last week, the Rebels fell 42-8 at Eastern, while Belpre came out on the wrong end of a 41-0 decision at Trimble. SGHS has now dropped 10 consecutive games. The Golden Eagles’ lone victory this fall was a 27-6 win over Southern in Week 2.

Gilmer County Titans (1-1) at Wahama White Falcons (0-2)

This is the first meeting between the White Falcons and Titans since 2001, when WHS won 58-20 in Mason. It was the fourth straight year the teams had met and the fourth straight double-digit Wahama win. GCHS opened the year with a 53-6 win over Webster County, but fell to Wirt County 32-0 last Friday. This is the first road trip for the Titans this year. After a 30-point loss in Week 1, the White Falcons fell 35-6 in their home opener to Ritchie County last week.

Eastern Eagles (1-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) at Waterford Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking)

The Wildcats have won five straight meetings with the Eagles, with Eastern’s last win in the series coming on Oct. 3, 2014 by a 16-7 count in Washington County. Waterford won last season’s meeting 24-19 in Tuppers Plains, the closest game in the series since 2005. The Eagles got into the win column with a 42-8 triumph over South Gallia last week. After a 22-6 setback at Fort Frye in Week 1, the Wildcats won 61-0 at South Gallia in Week 2, and 59-6 at home against Southern last Friday.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (2-1, 2-1 OVC) at Coal Grove Hornets (1-2, 1-2 OVC)

This is the 21st gridiron meeting between the Blue Devils and Hornets, and the all-time series between these teams is tied at 10 games apiece. GAHS has won back-to-back games against Coal Grove, a 44-20 win in Gallipolis last year, and a 42-20 triumph at CGHS in 2018. After a 20-6 win over Rock Hill in Week 1, Coal Grove has dropped back-to-back games, 27-21 at Fairland in Week 2, and 71-0 at Ironton last Friday. GAHS has also faced Ironton and Rock Hill this season, falling at IHS 55-7, and winning 47-6 at home against RHHS last week.

River Valley Raiders (0-3, 0-3 TVC Ohio) at Alexander Spartans (0-3, 0-3 TVC Ohio)

Alexander has won back-to-back games against the Raiders, with a 35-0 triumph in Bidwell last year, and a 10-6 win in Albany in 2018. This is the 11th consecutive season these teams have met, with the Spartans holding a 7-3 record in the previous 10 bouts. Last week, the Raiders fell 48-22 at home to Vinton County, while AHS dropped a 40-0 decision at Wellston. Alexander has been outscored by a combined 102-to-19 in its three losses this season, while RVHS has been outscored 128-to-40.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Ryan Jones (14) carries the ball for yardage during a Week 1 football contest against Wellston in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_RV-Jones.jpg River Valley junior Ryan Jones (14) carries the ball for yardage during a Week 1 football contest against Wellston in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Senior Abe Lundy gets some help from his line during a successful 2-point conversion run in a Week 3 football contest against Nelsonville-York in Nelsonville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_MHS-Lundy.jpg Senior Abe Lundy gets some help from his line during a successful 2-point conversion run in a Week 3 football contest against Nelsonville-York in Nelsonville, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.