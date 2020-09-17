Blue Angels breeze past Rock Hill

PEDRO, Ohio — A near-perfect night.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed a straight games victory over Ohio Valley Conference host Rock Hill on Tuesday in Lawrence County, with the Blue Angels trailing just once in the match.

GAHS (8-2, 6-0 OVC) had a perfect side-out percentage in the opener, winning 25-5.

The Blue Angels scored the first 11 points of the second game and won 25-7.

Rock Hill’s only lead at the night came at 1-0 in the third game, with Gallia Academy scoring the next seven points and never looking back en route to the 25-6 win.

Bailey Barnette led the Blue and White with 23 service points, including 10 aces. Regan Wilcoxon tallied 17 points and two aces in the win, Callie Wilson added eight points and one ace, while MaKenna Caldwell came up with seven points and one ace. Rounding out the GAHS service, Maddy Petro had two points, and Bella Barnette scored one point on an ace.

At the net, Petro led the way with 12 kills and a block. Bailey Barnette was next with 10 kills, followed by Wilson with eight and Chanee Cremeens with seven. Jalyn Short contributed two kills to the winning cause, while Wilcoxon had one kill, as well as team-highs of 30 assists and 10 digs.

These teams will meet again on Oct. 13 in Centenary.

GAHS has now won 63 OVC matches in a row, with 36 consecutive sweeps. The Blue Angels put those streaks on the line at home on Thursday against Coal Grove. On Saturday, Gallia Academy will play in the Circleville Invitational.

