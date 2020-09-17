Lady Marauders fall at Vinton County

McARTHUR, Ohio — No upset to be had.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County on Tuesday, with the Lady Vikings winning their 21st league match in a row.

Meigs (3-3, 1-3 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 and 5-4 in the opening game, but Vinton County (9-1, 5-0) took the edge at 6-5 and led the rest of the way to the 25-16 win. The hosts led wire-to-wire on their way to a 25-14 win in the second set.

Meigs’ largest lead of the night was four points on three separate occasions in the early part the third game, but the Lady Vikings took the edge at 15-14. The Lady Marauders tied it at 15, but never regained the advantage, falling 25-19 in the finale.

Leading the Maroon and Gold, Andrea Mahr had nine points, including a pair of aces. Kylee Mitch was next with seven points and two aces, followed by Mallory Hawley with four points and Mallory Adams with three.

Hannah Durst led the way at the net with nine kills. Hawley posted eight kills in the setback, while Baylee Tracy added two kills. Mitch came up with a block for the guests, while Mahr and Katie Hawkins had a kill apiece, with Mahr earning a team-best nine assists.

The MHS defensive effort was led by Durst with 11 digs and Hawley with 10.

Meigs will look to flip the script when the Lady Vikings come to Rocksprings on Oct. 8. MHS hosted Alexander on Thursday and will be back on the court at Wellston on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley

