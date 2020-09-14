Indiana Wesleyan blanks RedStorm men

MARIAN, Ind. — Host Indiana Wesleyan University made good on a pair of second half scoring opportunities and knocked off the University of Rio Grande, 2-0, Saturday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Wildcat Field.

The Wildcats were playing their season opening contest.

Rio Grande slipped to 1-1 with the loss.

The RedStorm finished with nearly twice as many overall shots as their hosts, 17-9, while also enjoying a 6-4 edge in shots on goal and a 6-2 advantage in corner kick chances, but failed to put the ball in the net.

IWU scored what proved to be the only goal it would need just over 10-1/2 minutes into the second period when Jeremy Baldes sent a pass through the 18-yard box that teammate Hudson Gongwer banged into the goal.

The Wildcats sealed the victory when Giuseppe Santacroce scored off of a pass from Jonas Becari with just 8:22 remaining in the contest.

Nathan Sharrett earned the shutout in goal for the hosts, stopping six shots in the process.

Freshman Kieran Hodges (Hewish, England) took the loss in his debut in net for Rio Grande. He was credited with a pair of saves.

The RedStorm are scheduled to return to action next Saturday when Lourdes University visits Evan E. Davis Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

