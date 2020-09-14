Gallia Academy tops Lady Chieftains

CENTENARY, Ohio — A slow start, but it sure didn’t take long to snap out of it.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team dropped the opening game of Saturday’s non-conference match to guest Logan, but won the next three in a row for a 3-1 victory on its home court.

GAHS (7-1) was up 6-2 in the the first set, but Logan took the lead at 8-7. The Blue and White tied it up at nine, but couldn’t regain the edge and ultimately fell 25-18.

The Blue Angels scored 20 of the first 24 points in Game 2 and evened the match with a 25-7 victory.

After a pair of lead changes in the third game, Gallia Academy established the lead for good at 8-7. The hosts won the Game 3 by a 25-16 tally and took a 2-1 edge in the match.

After 32 points were played in Game 4, the teams were tied at 16, the seventh and final tie of the set. The Blue Angels had a perfect side-out percentage over the remainder of the game, sealing the 3-1 victory with a 25-21 win.

MaKenna Caldwell paced the victors with 18 service points, including an ace. Bailey Barnette was next with 12 points and five aces, followed by Maddy Petro with eight points and a quartet of aces. Regan Wilcoxon had seven points and a pair of aces in the win, Maddi Meadows chipped in with five points, while Jenna Harrison claimed two points.

Petro led the way at the net with 15 kills and a block. Barnette finished with 11 kills and a block, Emma Hammons added 10 kills and two blocks, while Chancee Cremeens earned eight kills. Abby Hammons marked six kills and two blocks for the victors, while Meadows came up with two kills. Wilcoxon earned a team-high 44 assists, while Harrison led the defense with 22 digs.

GAHS hosted South Webster in non-league play on Monday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.