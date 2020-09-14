Trimble takes down Lady Raiders

GLOUSTER, Ohio — That week couldn’t have ended any sooner.

The River Valley volleyball team suffered its third loss of the week on Saturday in Athens County, falling to non-conference host Trimble in straight games.

River Valley (4-5) led initially, but the hosts took their first lead of the day at 6-5 in Game 1. RVHS regained the edge at 12-11, gave the lead back at 17-16, but took it back at 19-18. However, THS scored the next six points in a row, and held on for a 25-22 victory.

The Lady Tomcats took the lead at 2-1 in the second game and didn’t trail again on their way to the 25-14 win. The hosts scored the first 14 points of Game 3 and sealed the sweep with a 25-15 victory.

Javan Gardner led the Silver and Black with six service points, including an ace. Jaden Bradley was next with five points, followed by Malerie Stanley with four points and an ace. Mikenzi Pope and Taylor Huck ended with three points apiece, with Pope earning three aces, while Hannah Jacks picked up one point in the contest.

At the net, Huck led the way with four kills and three blocks. Gracee Wamsley posted three kills, Jacks added one kill, while Pope came up with a block. Bradley and Stanley had four assists apiece, while Pope and Jacks led the Lady Raider defense with nine digs each.

River Valley was back in action on Monday at Rock Hill.

