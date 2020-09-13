Waterford tops Tornadoes, 59-6

WATERFORD, Ohio — Sometimes you just meet up with a team on a roll.

The Southern football team came out on the wrong end of a 59-6 decision on Friday night in Washington County, falling to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford for the Wildcats’ sixth straight league win.

Waterford (2-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) — which has now found the end zone 17 times in two league games this season — was up 8-0 2:07 into play with Grant McCutcheon punching in on a two-yard run and Holden Dailey catching a two-point pass from Jacob Huffman.

With 5:17 left in the first, the hosts were up 14-0 with a 44-yard touchdown pass from McCutcheon to Jude Huffman.

Southern (0-3, 0-2) was set to punt it away on its next possession, but the snap was high, and Dailey brought the recovering Tornado down in the end zone for a safety.

WHS scored two more touchdowns in the opening quarter, with a 15-yard run by Joe Pantelidis, and a blocked punt return for a touchdown by Braden Miller.

The Tornadoes got six points back on their next drive, with Josh Stansberry breaking a 59-yard touchdown run to make the margin 31-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Waterford scored twice in the second quarter, an eight-yard pass from McCutcheon to Luke Teters and a 48-yard run by Miller, and the Wildcats led 45-6 at halftime.

WHS scored twice after the break, with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Ponchak to Lane Cline in the third quarter and a 25-yard fumble return by Dylan Taylor in the fourth.

In the 59-6 win, Waterford claimed a 282-to-127 advantage in total offense, including 177-to-105 on the ground.

Stansberry led the SHS offense with 68 total yards and one score on seven carries and one reception. Jonah Diddle ran nine times for 19 yards, while Josiah Smith — who ran nine times for a net gain of three yards — was 3-of-6 passing for 22 yards.

Derek Griffith picked up one yard on six carries for the Tornadoes, while Cade Anderson and Chase Bailey caught a pass apiece for eight and five yards respectively.

Leading Waterford, Miller had 60 yards on two carries and Dailey added 40 yards on four totes. McCutcheon was 4-of-6 passing for 75 yards.

The Tornadoes will be home for the first time in Week 4, with Trimble visiting Racine.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

