Wahama falls to Rebels in home opener, 35-6

MASON, W.Va. — Things went pretty well for a quarter.

Then the Rebels took control of everything.

Visiting Ritchie County produced 414 yards of total offense and scored 28 unanswered points on Friday night, turning a slim 7-6 first quarter lead into a convincing 35-6 decision over the Wahama football team at Bachtel Stadium in Mason County.

The Rebels (2-0) needed only three offensive snaps to strike as Graden McKinney hauled in a 55-yard pass from Ethan Haught for a 7-0 edge less than a minute into regulation.

The host White Falcons (0-2), however, responded with a score on their first possession as Andrew Roush rumbled nine yards to paydirt for a 7-6 contest with 8:26 remaining in the opener.

The score remained that way until the second quarter, but RCHS extended its lead after Blaine Bowie hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Haught with 10:51 left in the half. Haught tacked on a 2-point conversion run for a 15-6 advantage.

McKinney hauled in a second TD catch — this time from 13 yards out — from Haught with 6:31 showing for a 21-6 lead.

Gus Morrison tacked on a 14-yard scoring run and a 2-point conversion run with 1:26 left in the half, allowing the Rebels to secure a 29-6 cushion at the break.

Morrison added another scoring run with 1:16 remaining in the third to wrap up the 29-point decision.

Ritchie County claimed a 16-13 edge in first downs and finished plus-1 in turnover differential. The guests were penalized nine times for 65 yards, while WHS was flagged four times for 30 yards.

Roush led Wahama with 94 rushing yards on 22 carries, followed by Brennan Grate with 55 yards on 14 attempts. Kase Stewart also added 42 yards on nine totes.

Morrison led RCHS with 172 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Haught completed 8-of-15 passes for 133 yards and three scores.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it hosts Gilmer County at 7:30 p.m.

