Blue Devils burn Rock Hill, 47-6

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — If it wasn’t for the yellow laundry on the field, the Blue Devils would have come real close to a putting together a perfect evening on the gridiron.

The Gallia Academy football team churned out 643 yards of total offense and led wire-to-wire Friday night during a resounding 47-6 victory over visiting Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference contest at Memorial Field.

The Blue Devils (2-1, 2-1 OVC) slowly built leads of 6-0 and 20-0 after each of the first two quarters, although moving the ball never proved to be a problem. Penalties, however, removed two first half scores from an otherwise favorable scoreboard in the first half.

The Blue and White surrendered 147 total yards defensively and pitched a shutout as the Redmen (1-2, 1-2) mustered only a Brayden Friend 95-yard kickoff return midway through the third that cut the deficit down to 26-6.

James Armstrong rushed for 168 yards and three scores on 16 carries, plus hauled in a fourth touchdown early in the second quarter after covering 49 yards on a pass from Noah Vanco.

In all, the Blue Devils amassed 354 rushing yards on 27 attempts and also threw for 289 yards and four scores while also finishing the evening plus-1 in turnover differential. GAHS was penalized 14 times for 139 yards, while Rock Hill was flagged only three times for 20 yards.

Armstrong started the scoring with a 67-yard run that resulted in a 6-0 first quarter lead, then Armstrong hauled in the 49-yard scoring strike from Vanco for a 12-0 edge.

Briar Williams followed with a 20-yard touchdown on a pass from Vanco that gave the hosts a 20-0 intermission advantage.

Armstrong extended the lead to 26 points with an 11-yard scamper early in the third, with Rock Hill’s lone score coming on the ensuing kickoff for a 26-6 contest. Armstrong’s final score — a 12-yard run — gave Gallia Academy a 33-6 lead entering the finale.

Williams added a second touchdown grab from Vanco — this time from 70 yards out — for a 40-6 cushion early in the fourth. Mason Skidmore completed the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown grab on a pass from Hudson Shamblin.

Michael Beasy joined Armstrong in rushing for triple digits after accumulating 131 yards on six carries. Vanco completed 14-of-20 passes for 285 yards, while Williams led the wideouts with four catches for 119 yards. Armstrong also hauled in three passes for 77 yards.

The Blue Devils — who claimed a 17-11 edge in first downs — did not commit a turnover in the contest.

Owen Hankins led the Redmen with 54 rushing yards on 15 totes. Hunter Massie completed 1-of-3 passes for 20 yards, with Hankins also hauling in the pass.

Gallia Academy — which has now won three straight decisions over RHHS — returns to action Friday when it travels to Coal Grove for an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy defenders Zach Belville (13) and Zack Hemby (7) gang up on Rock Hill’s Brayden Friend (14) for a tackle during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.11-GA-Tackle.jpg Gallia Academy defenders Zach Belville (13) and Zack Hemby (7) gang up on Rock Hill’s Brayden Friend (14) for a tackle during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Coen Duncan (51) lunges to strip the ball from Rock Hill quarterback Hunter Massie (12) during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.11-GA-Duncan.jpg Gallia Academy senior Coen Duncan (51) lunges to strip the ball from Rock Hill quarterback Hunter Massie (12) during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong (3) shakes a pair of Rock Hill defenders and picks up extra yardage during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.11-GA-Armstrong.jpg Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong (3) shakes a pair of Rock Hill defenders and picks up extra yardage during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Michael Beasy (20) hauls in a touchdown pass that was later negated by a penalty during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest against Rock Hill at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.11-GA-Beasy.jpg Gallia Academy senior Michael Beasy (20) hauls in a touchdown pass that was later negated by a penalty during the first half of Friday night’s OVC football contest against Rock Hill at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

