Blue Angels fend off Fairland

CENTENARY, Ohio — The wins just keep coming.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its sixth straight decision on Thursday in its home gymnasium, defeating Ohio Valley Conference guest Fairland in straight games.

GAHS (6-1, 5-0 OVC) took its first lead of the night at 3-2 in the opening game, and fought off a trio of ties, before rolling to the 25-9 victory.

Gallia Academy took a 2-1 lead in the second game and never gave it back, winning 25-14 with a 9-to-1 closing run.

There were a pair of early lead changes in the third game, but the Blue Angels took the advantage at 3-2 and didn’t look back, sealing the victory with a 25-18 triumph.

Gallia Academy has now won 62 OVC matches in a row, including the last 35 by way of sweep. GAHS remains perfect at home in OVC-play, improving to 38-0 on Thursday.

Leading the Blue and White, Regan Wilcoxon had 15 service points. Maddi Meadows was next with eight points, followed by Maddy Petro and Jenna Harrison with six each. Bailey Barnette and MaKenna Caldwell finished with five points apiece to round out the GAHS service.

Gallia Academy will face Fairland again on Oct. 8 in Lawrence County.

Next for GAHS, back-to-back non-conference home games, with Logan on Saturday and South Webster on Monday.

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro (23) slams a spike between a pair of Lady Dragons, in front of GAHS setter Regan Wilcoxon (22), during the Blue Angels' straight games win on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS junior Bailey Barnette sends the ball over the net from the back row, during Thursday's OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy's Chanee Cremeens (center) hits the ball over the net in front of teammates Bailey Barnette (2) and Jenna Harrison (1), during Thursday's win over Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy's Abby Hammons (11) spikes the ball over the net, during the Blue Angels' straight games win on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

