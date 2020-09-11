Belpre turns back Lady Rebels

BELPRE, Ohio — Once the hosts gained a little momentum, there wasn’t much slowing them down.

The South Gallia volleyball team came out on the wrong end of a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre on Thursday in Washington County, with the Lady Eagles winning by counts of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-16.

South Gallia (1-5, 0-3 TVC Hocking) led on three separate occasions in the opening game, but Belpre was up 14-7 after an 8-0 run. SGHS fought back to tie the game at 17, but couldn’t regain the edge, and fell by four.

The Lady Eagles led wire-to-wire en route each of the final two games, leading by as many as nine in the second and 10 in the third.

Leading the Lady Rebels, Jessie Rutt and Bella Cochran had five points apiece. Emma Shamblin and Ryleigh Halley were next with four each, followed by Makayla Waugh and Payten Halley, who both had three. Tori Triplett rounded out the team total with two points.

SGHS started the week with a straight games loss to Waterford in Mercerville.

After dropping the first set 25-11, the Lady Rebels held a trio of leads in the second game, which the Lady Wildcats eventually won 25-21. WHS finished the night with a wire-to-wire 25-9 win in the third.

Against Waterford, Rutt, Ryleigh Halley and Macie Sanders each had three points, Shamblin and Cara Frazee both claimed two, while Cochran came up with one.

South Gallia will have another shot at both Waterford and Belpre, visiting the Lady Wildcats on Oct. 1 and hosting the Lady Eagles on Oct. 6.

The Lady Rebels return to action on Monday, when they travel to South Point with hopes of avenging a 3-1 loss to the Lady Pointers from Aug. 25.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

