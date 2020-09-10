Meigs takes down Lady Tornadoes

RACINE, Ohio — It took an extra set, but they finished what they started.

The Meigs volleyball team won the first two sets, as well as the fourth on Wednesday in Meigs County, giving the Lady Marauders their second victory in as many nights with a 3-1 triumph over non-conference host Southern.

MHS (2-2) led wire-to-wire in the opening game of the evening, stretching the edge to double digits, and holding on for the 25-20 victory.

Southern scored the first five points of Game 2, but MHS claimed the next five. SHS stretched its lead back to four points, but the Lady Marauders were in front at 12-11. Meigs didn’t trail again in the game, and moved ahead 2-0 with a 25-19 win.

In Game 3, the Purple and Gold took the edge at 3-2, and finally gave it back at 17-16. Southern regained the lead at 18-17 and didn’t trail again until 27-26. However, the Lady Tornadoes scored the next three points for a 29-27 win, forcing a fourth game.

Meigs never trailed en route to a 25-18 win in the fourth, which featured a single tie, at 6-6.

Andrea Mahr led the victors with 18 service points. Next was Mallory Adams with 10, followed by Baylee Tracy with nine and Kylee Mitch with six. Jerrica Smith contributed five points to the winning cause, Mallory Hawley added three, while Hannah Durst chipped in with two.

Southern was led by Jordan Hardwick with nine points, followed by Kayla Evans and Abby Rizer with eight apiece. Jacelyn Northup tallied six points for the hosts, Cassidy Roderus added five, while Kylie Gheen came up with two.

The rematch between the Lady Marauders and Lady Tornadoes is set for Sept. 28 in Rocksprings.

Next, Southern hosts Eastern on Thursday, while Meigs welcomes Belpre on Monday.

