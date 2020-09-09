Blue Angels breeze past Chesapeake

CENTENARY, Ohio — Another nice night at home.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its 37th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference home match on Tuesday, defeating guest Chesapeake in straight games.

The Blue Angels (5-1, 4-0 OVC) — who also extend their OVC winning streaks to 61 matches and 103 sets — were down 7-5 in Tuesday’s opener, but had a perfect side-out percentage over the remainder of the game, eventually winning 25-14.

GAHS took the lead at 2-1 in the second game and never trialed again, cruising to a 25-12 win, highlighted by a 15-to-4 run.

Gallia Academy led wire-to-wire in the finale, capping off the sweep with a 25-20 win.

Libero Jenna Harrison led the Blue and White with a dozen service points. Next were Bailey Barnette and MaKenna Caldwell with nine apiece, followed by Maddy Petro with eight. Regan Wilcoxon contributed four points to the winning cause, while Maddi Meadows marked three.

The Blue Angels will do battle with the Lady Panthers again on Oct. 6 in Chesapeake.

Next, GAHS will host Fairland on Thursday.

