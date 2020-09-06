Marauders maul River Valley, 39-12

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Junior quarterback Coulter Cleland threw for a school record 391 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a 62-yard score on the ground, leading the Meigs Marauders to a 39-12 win over River Valley in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup Friday night at Farmers Bank Stadium.

The win is the Marauders third in a row spanning two seasons, and second in as many tries for the 2020 campaign. Meigs is 2-0, which matches their win total from the 2019 season.

Cleland completed 24-of-36 passes en route to his recorded breaking performance, and had a 66 yard scoring toss called back due to a penalty.

After a scoreless first period, the hosts took an 8-0 lead when Abe Lundy scored from three yards out. Griffin Cleland passed to Wyatt Hoover for the extra points and the Marauders were on top 8-0 at the 8:37 mark of the second period.

The Raiders came right back by driving 52 yards in 11 plays. Seth Bowman pulled in a 14 yard pass from Justin Sump for the score. The extra points were no good, but the Raiders had pulled to within 8-6 at the 3:32 mark.

It didn’t take long for Meigs to get some breathing room. On first down after the kickoff, Cleland hit Jake McElroy for 53 yards out of the backfield. Three plays later Lundy scored from 21 yards out to give Meigs a 14-6 lead with 2:57 left in the half.

After the kickoff, the Marauders held River Valley to a three and out. On second down after the Raider punt, Cleland kept the ball on a draw, went up the middle and cut it outside going 62 yards for the score. Cleland gave the Marauders a 20-6 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.

Meigs received the second half kickoff and drove 80 yards in nine plays, capped off when Cleland hooked up with Hoover from 21 yards for a 26-6 advantage.

The Raiders refused to quit, however, as on the first play after the Meigs kickoff, Trae Russell pulled in a 59 yard pass from Stump for the score — cutting the Marauders lead to 26-12.

But just two plays later Cleland went deep, and Hoover caught the pass in stride for 82 yards and the score. McElroy added the extra points and the Marauder was on top 33-12.

Meigs closed out the scoring on the first play of the fourth period when Hoover caught a pass from Cleland over the middle and weaved through the Raider secondary for the score for the 29-12 Marauder win.

Cleland was 25 of 26 in the air for 391 yards and a three scores. Hoover caught six for 162 yards and had three touchdowns.

McElroy led Meigs with eight receptions for 114 yards, while freshman Dillon Howard caught two for 47, joined by classmates Griffin Cleland with two for 33 and Braydon Stanley one for 21. Lundy chipped in with one for 14.

Lundy led Meigs on the ground with 85 yards in six carries, Cleland carried 13 times for 67.

Michael Conkle led the Raiders with 16 carries for 58, Ryan Jones added seven for 46 and Will Hash nine for 45.

Justin Stump was nine of 14 in the air for 145 yards, Trey Russell caught two for 60, Hash three for 34, Bowman two for 24 and Nathan Brown two for 18.

Meigs (2-0) will travel to play Nelsonville-York (0-2) on Friday, while the Raiders (0-2) host Vinton County (1-1).

