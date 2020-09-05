Wildcats shut out South Gallia, 61-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Senior Night spoiled.

The South Gallia football team dropped a 61-0 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford on Friday, with SGHS honoring its seniors prior to the game.

The Rebels (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) were on the wrong end of a pick-six on just the fourth play of the game, with Braden Miller returning the interception from the SGHS 36 for the 7-0 lead.

After a three-and-out by the hosts, Holden Dailey made it a 13-0 Waterford (1-1, 1-0) advantage with a 10-yard touchdown run.

WHS went up 20-0 later in the opening quarter, as Joe Pantelidis found the end zone at the end of a four-yard run.

The Rebel offense took the game into the second period, but punted on just the second play of the stanza.

The punt was returned to the Rebel 22, and it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to go up 27-0 with a Joe Pantelidis 20-yard touchdown run.

Next, Dailey gave the guests a 34-0 lead with a 48-yard touchdown run at the 7:45 mark of the second period.

The Rebels’ third punt of the period was taken 55 yards back to the end zone by Jake Pantelidis, giving the Green and White a 40-0 edge.

South Gallia was intercepted again on its next possession, with Joe Pantelidis returning it 45 yards for the touchdown and a 46-0 lead.

The Rebels picked up their first first down of the game on the ensuing drive, and followed it up with three more. Time ran out in the first half with the hosts still nine yards from the end zone, however, leaving WHS with a 46-0 lead at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, Dylan Taylor put the Wildcats up 54-0 on a 25-yard run a minute into the fourth. The Green and White then capped off the 61-0 victory with a five-yard touchdown run by Coen Wagner.

For the game, SGHS had five first downs, and 77 total yards.

Tristan Saber — who completed 5-of-8 passes for 41 yards — was the Rebels’ leading rusher with 27 yards on five tries. Greg Davis caught a team-best four passes for 40 yards, and ran three times for a net gain of one yard, while Ean Combs had two total yards after two carries and one catch.

E.J. Siders ran four times for seven yards, while Scotty Murphy picked up two yards on one try.

Next Friday, South Gallia will visit Eastern, while Waterford hosts Southern.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

