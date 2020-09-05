Blue Angels sweep South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A milestone night on the road.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed a straight games win over Ohio Valley Conference host South Point on Thursday, giving the Blue Angels 60 league wins in a row, with 100 consecutive sets won in league-play.

Gallia Academy (4-1, 3-0 OVC) led wire-to-wire in the opening game, winning 25-17. The Blue Angels took the lead at 4-3 in the second game, and led the rest of the way to a second straight 25-18 victory.

South Point jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third, but GAHS was in front at 7-6. The Lady Pointers tied it up at seven, and again at 16, but never regained the advantage, with the Blue and White taking the 25-21 win to seal their 33rd straight league sweep.

Leading the Blue Angels, MaKenna Caldwell had 10 service points, including two aces. Maddi Meadows was next with nine points and two aces, followed by Bailey Barnette with seven points and Jenna Harrison with six points. Regan Wilcoxon and Maddy Petro finished with four points apiece, with three and two aces respectively.

Petro led the way at the net with 13 kills and three blocks. Barnette posted 10 kills in the win, Emma Hammons had five kills and a block, Chancee Cremeens ended with three kills, while Abby Hammons claimed one kill and two blocks. Meadows contributed two kills to the winning cause, while Wilcoxon earned one kill, one block and a team-best 33 assists.

Harrison led the Blue and White on defense with 13 of the team’s 46 digs.

These teams will meet again on Oct. 1 in Gallia County. The Blue Angels will be home on Tuesday against Chesapeake.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

