Lady Vikings stymie River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — Only one winning streak could continue.

The River Valley volleyball team had its string of consecutive wins stopped at four, as the Lady Raiders dropped a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County on Thursday in Gallia County.

The Lady Vikings (5-1, 2-0 TVC Ohio) — winners of three straight — never trailed in the opening set, winning 25-12.

The Lady Raiders (4-2, 1-1) led for the first time at 2-1 in the second game, but the guests tallied the next four points and never trailed again on their way to the 25-17 triumph.

VCHS scored the first five points of the finale and never looked back en route to the match-clinching 25-12 win.

Leading the Lady Raider service, Javan Gardner, Mikenzi Pope and Hannah Jacks had four points apiece. Malerie Stanley earned three points and a pair of aces, while Jaden Bradley ended with one point on an ace.

River Valley’s net attack was led by Jacks with three kills and a two blocks, and Pope with two kills and two blocks. Gracee Wamsley, Sydnee Runyon, Maddie Hall and Taylor Huck had one kill apiece in the setback, Bradley claimed a team-best five assists, while Pope led the defense with 14 of the team’s 36 digs.

These teams are slated to meet again on Sept. 29 in Bidwell. RVHS will be back on the court at Meigs on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

