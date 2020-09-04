Blue Devils outlast South Point on Senior Night, 3-1

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A Senior Night to remember.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team broke a scoreless tie at halftime with three second half goals and ultimately sent seniors Christian Higginbotham, Colton Roe, Dalton Vanco and Bode Wamsley out in style Thursday with a 3-1 victory over visiting South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference friendly at Lester Field in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (3-0, 2-0 OVC) struggled to a scoreless stalemate in the opening 40 minutes of regulation, but the hosts finally broke through when Roe took a pass from Carson Wamsley and found the near post for a 1-0 edge.

Moments later, Brody Wilt netted a free kick from the top of the box to give GAHS a comfortable 2-goal cushion.

The Pointers, however, caught a break in the Gallia Academy zone as a misplayed pass ended up getting bounced off of the GAHS keeper’s head — making it a 2-1 contest with less than 20 minutes left in regulation.

The Blue Devils responded as Wilt crossed a pass in front of the SPHS goal and found Maddux Camden, who buried the pass in the net while wrapping up the 3-1 outcome.

Gallia Academy outshot the guests by a 23-8 overall margin and claimed a 4-1 edge in corner kicks. Bryson Miller made five saves for GAHS in goal.

The Blue Devils return to action Tuesday when they host Chesapeake at 7:30 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.