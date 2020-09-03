Ohio starts Week 2, West Virginia kicks off the season

Teams in Ohio look to build on or rebound from Week 1, while those in West Virginia finally get to kick off.

There are seven games involving local teams, with one head-to-head, River Valley at Meigs. Point Pleasant, Eastern and South Gallia each make their home debuts, while Gallia Academy, Southern and Wahama will travel.

Hannan won’t begin the 2020 season for three more weeks after having to cancel its first three contests.

Here’s a brief look at all of the Week 2 football games from the OVP area.

River Valley Raiders (0-1, 0-1) at Meigs Marauders (1-0, 1-0)

Last season, River Valley ended a string of 15 consecutive losses to the Marauders with a 41-25 win in Bidwell. The last time these teams met in Rocksprings, Meigs won 42-21. RVHS is the only Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division school without a victory at Farmer’s Bank Stadium/Holzer Field. The Maroon and Gold are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2015, while RVHS is looking to avoid a third straight 0-2 start. The Marauders are 22-4 all-time against the Raiders. Last week, the Raiders fell to Wellston 41-6 at home, while Meigs won 28-20 at Vinton County.

Oak Glen Golden Bears at Point Pleasant Big Blacks

These teams haven’t met since 2013, when PPHS won 50-0 at home. It was the third consecutive year the Big Blacks and Golden Bears met, with PPHS winning all-3. Point Pleasant is trying to avoid starting 0-1 for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since 2008. The Big Blacks enter the 2020 season on a three-game winning-streak from last year. This is Point Pleasant’s first of four scheduled home games this season, and Oak Glen’s first of five on the road.

Trimble Tomcats (1-0) at Eastern Eagles (0-1)

The Tomcats have won 20 in a row against the Eagles, with Eastern’s last win in the series coming in Week 6 of the 2000 season, by a 34-6 final. Last season, the Tomcats won 48-0 in Glouster, with a 35-0 win the last time these teams met at East Shade River Stadium. Eastern’s last points against THS came in a 75-12 setback in 2015. Trimble has won 21 straight Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division games, and hasn’t allowed a point in its last dozen league games. A week ago, Trimble held on for a 34-28 win over Nelsonville-York, while Eastern fell 34-20 at Caldwell.

Waterford Wildcats (0-1) at South Gallia Rebels (0-1)

This is the 15th time Waterford and South Gallia will meet on the gridiron, with the Wildcats holding an 9-5 edge in the all-time series. The Green and White have won four consecutive bouts against the Rebels, including a 41-6 decision on Aug. 31, 2018, the last time these teams met in Gallia County. Last season against SGHS, Waterford won 40-8 on its home field. SGHS is looking to avoid a third straight 0-2 start to a season. Both teams are looking for win No. 1, as the Wildcats fell at Fort Frye 22-6, and the Rebels dropped a 44-6 decision at Symmes Valley in Week 1.

Wahama White Falcons vs. Madonna Blue Dons

This game will be at a neutral site, Fairmont East-West Stadium, and will start at 7 p.m. The last time these teams met was the second round of the 2013 Class A postseason, with Madonna winning 77-50 en route to the state title. The year before that, these teams met in the state final, with Wahama winning 43-42 in overtime. The White Falcons have lost their last three season-openers. This is Wahama’s first of six road trips this season.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0) at Ironton Fighting Tigers (1-0, 1-0)

This game decided the Ohio Valley Conference championship in each of the last two seasons. GAHS won its first OVC title in 2018, while IHS won the league crown last year, as well as in 2015 and 2016. These schools first met on the gridiron in 1923 and Ironton holds the edge in the series by a 46-14 clip. Gallia Academy’s last trip to Ironton resulted in a 36-33 Blue Devils victory. Ironton has won all-9 of its league games since then, including a 52-0 win in Gallipolis last season, and a 50-9 win at Portsmouth last week. Gallia Academy won its first game by a 31-0 count over South Point, and is looking to start 2-0 for the third straight season.

Southern Tornadoes (0-1) at Belpre Golden Eagles (0-1)

These teams have evenly split all-10 meetings since Belpre joined the TVC Hocking prior to the 2010 season. Belpre has won the last two meetings, with a 46-20 triumph in Racine last fall, and a 55-41 victory the last time these teams met in Washington County. After a 42-6 loss at Frontier last week, Southern is trying to avoid its first 0-2 since 2011. BHS fell at home to Shenandoah by a 48-7 count in Week 1. This is the second of three straight games in Washington County for the Tornadoes.

