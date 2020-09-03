Lady Marauders fall to NYHS in opener

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — At this point, just playing might have felt like a win.

The Meigs volleyball team finally got to start its 2020 season on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York winning in straight games.

Meigs (0-1, 0-1 TVC Ohio) scored the first four points of the night, but gave up the next five. MHS regained the edge at 7-6, and led by as many as three points, at 15-12. The Lady Buckeyes scored the next five points and led the rest of the way to the 25-19 victory.

The guests led wire-to-wire in each of the next two games, winning by counts of 25-11 and 25-15.

Jerrica Smith led the MHS service with four points and an ace. Andrea Mahr was next with three points and two aces, followed by Mallory Hawley and Kylee Mitch with two points apiece, including a pair of aces by Hawley. Mallory Adams and Hannah Durst rounded out the hosts’ service with a point apiece.

Durst led Meigs at the net with 11 kills. Hawley and Baylee Tracy had two kills apiece, while Meredith Cremeans added one. Mahr posted a team-high six assists, while Durst and Adams tied for a team-best with seven digs each.

The Lady Marauders will have another shot at NYHS when these teams meet in Athens County on Sept. 24.

The Maroon and Gold will be back on the court at Athens on Thursday, and return home on Monday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

