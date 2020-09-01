Lady Raiders sweep South Gallia

BIDWELL, Ohio — Finding all sorts of ways to win.

The River Valley volleyball picked up its third straight victory on Monday in Gallia County, defeating non-conference guest South Gallia in straight games.

The Lady Rebels (1-2) took their first lead of the night at 7-6 in the first game, but surrendered four of the next five points, and didn’t lead again in the set.

The Lady Raiders (3-1) led by as many as five points in the first, but South Gallia fought back to tie it up at 19. The hosts answered with a 6-to-3 spurt for the 25-22 win.

South Gallia’s 1-0 lead in the second game was its only, as River Valley scored 14 of the next 18 points. The Lady Rebels got back to within four points, at 14-10, but RVHS closed the second with an 11-to-3 run for a 25-13 victory.

Another 1-0 lead for the guests in Game 3 was answered by the Silver and Black scoring eight of the next 10 points. This time, the Lady Rebels fought all the way back and took the lead at 23-22. Two points later, South Gallia was a point away from forcing a fourth game, at 24-23. River Valley, however, claimed the next three markers and capped off the 3-0 sweep with a 26-24 win.

Malerie Stanley led the Lady Raiders service with 11 points including two aces. Mikenzi Pope and Javan Gardner had nine points apiece, with two aces by Pope and one from Gardner. Jaden Bradley ended with six points and an ace, while Sydnee Runyon marked four service points.

For South Gallia, Ryleigh Halley led the way with 10 points and an ace. Next was Emma Shamblin with nine points and two aces, followed by Jessie Rutt with three points and an ace. Natalie Johnson and Cara Frazee had two points apiece, with Johnson earning an ace.

At the net, Hannah Jacks led the Silver and Black with nine kills. Pope was next with five kills and two blocks, followed by Gardner with four kills. Taylor Huck contributed three kills to the winning cause, Bradley chipped in with two kills and a block, while Runyon and Lauren Ragan had a kill apiece.

Rutt led the Lady Rebels at the net with 11 kills and two blocks. Johnson came up with six kills, while Halley had five kills and a block. Bella Cochran picked up a pair of kills, while Frazee earned one.

These teams are slated to meet again on Sept. 21 in Mercerville.

RVHS was back in action on Tuesday at Wellston. Both teams play again on Thursday, with South Gallia at Southern, and River Valley hosting Vinton County.

River Valley senior Sydnee Runyon (5) spikes the ball past a block attempt from South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt (11), during the Lady Raiders' straight games win on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. South Gallia senior Emma Shamblin (right) passes the ball in front of RVHS senior Mikenzi Pope (4), during the Lady Raiders' straight games win on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. South Gallia's Bella Cochran (10) spikes the ball past a block attempt from River Valley's Hannah Jacks (22), during Monday's non-league match in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley senior Jaden Bradley (9) sets the ball in front of Lady Rebels Bella Cochran (10) and Natalie Johnson (7), during the Lady Raiders' straight games win on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

