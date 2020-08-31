Rebels roughed up at Symmes Valley, 44-6

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Host Symmes Valley accumulated 415 yards on the ground and had five different players score touchdowns Friday night during a 44-6 victory over the South Gallia football team in a Week 1 non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Rebels (0-1) trailed 13-0 after one quarter as Josh Ferguson and Luke Leith added respective touchdown runs of 20 and six yards, then the Vikings (1-0) tacked on four more scores en route to building a 37-0 halftime cushion.

Leith found Grayson Walsh on a 20-yard scoring pass before adding a 6-yard run moments later, making it a 25-point contest.

Ethan Patterson tacked on a 12-yard run and Ferguson chipped in a 71-yard scamper just before the break.

Neither team scored in the third frame, but the Red and Gold finally made their way into the scoring column following a Tristan Saber 5-yard pass from Noah Cremeans for a 37-6 margin.

Levi Ross added a 15-yard run for SVHS near the end of regulation, completing the 38-point outcome.

Symmes Valley claimed a 19-6 advantage in first downs and finished plus-3 in turnover differential. The hosts also posted a 435-156 advantage in total yards of offense and stymied SGHS into minus-9 passing yards on the night.

E.J. Siders led the Rebels with 50 rushing yards on seven carries, followed by Cremeans with 48 yards on a dozen totes. Saber also added six attempts for 40 yards.

Cremeans completed 1-of-3 pass attempts for five yards and a score. Saber — who completed two passes for minus-14 yards — led the guests with one catch for five yards.

Ferguson paced Symmes Valley with 154 rushing yards on seven carries, while Leith chipped in 135 yards on 11 totes and completed 1-of-3 passes for 20 yards. Walsh led the wideouts with one catch for 20 yards.

South Gallia welcomes Waterford to town on Friday as part of the Rebels’ TVC Hocking and home openers. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

