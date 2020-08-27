Lady Rebels fall to South Point

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The South Gallia volleyball team started its home opener in grand fashion, but visiting South Point ultimately spoiled the party on Wednesday night with a come-from-behind 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18 victory in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Rebels (1-1) had all of the momentum early as the hosts built leads of 10-5 and 21-15 en route to a 9-point win — the largest margin for either team all night — for a 1-0 match edge.

The Lady Pointers, however, overcame a pair of 5-point deficits in Game 2 and rallied back from being down 20-18 by scoring seven of the final nine points for a 3-point win.

Neither squad led by more than five points during a pivotal third game that saw SGHS shake off a pair of South Point game points to knot things up at 25-all. SPHS rallied with the final two points and took a 2-1 match lead with the 2-point triumph.

The Lady Rebels never led in the finale as South Point jumped out to an early 9-1 cushion and eventually wrapped up the 3-1 match decision with a 7-point victory.

Ellen Weaver led the SGHS service attack with 10 points, followed by Ryleigh Halley with seven points and a team-best four aces. Jessie Rutt and Bella Cochran also added four points apiece.

Natalie Johnson, Makayla Waugh and Dafney Clary were next with three points each, while Emma Shamblin and Cara Frazee respectively wrapped things up with two points and one point.

