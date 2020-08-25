Lady Rebels slip past Symmes Valley

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — A memorable start to the campaign.

The South Gallia volleyball team won a back-and-forth, five-game match over non-conference host Symmes Valley the season-opener on Monday in Lawrence County.

After a pair of early lead changes in the first game, the Lady Rebels (1-0) opened up a 6-2 advantage. The Lady Vikings (0-1) regained the lead at 14-13, and held the advantage until South Gallia took it back at 23-22. SVHS tied it at 23 and again at 24, but surrendered the final two points, giving the guests a 26-24 win.

The hosts never trailed in Game 2, tying the match at a game apiece with a 25-19 victory. The Lady Rebels tied the third game at nine and 10, but also never led in it, as Symmes Valley moved ahead 2-1 in the match with a 25-17 win.

South Gallia’s first lead of Game 4 came at 20-19, but the guests didn’t relinquish the edge once they got it, forcing a fifth game with a 25-22 triumph.

In the deciding game, SVHS led 2-0, but allowed the next three points. The Lady Vikings were back up at 5-4, but gave up nine of the next 10 points and never led again. South Gallia capped off the 3-2 victory with a 15-to-8 win in the finale.

Cara Frazee led the Lady Rebel service attack with 11 points, followed by Jessie Rutt with nine. Emma Shamblin and Bella Cochran had eight points apiece, while Natalie Johnson and Ryleigh Halley finished with seven each.

South Gallia played at home for the first time this fall on Tuesday against South Point, and the Lady Rebels be back on the road Monday at River Valley.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

