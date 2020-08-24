Wahama tops RV at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — No home course advantage here.

Visiting Wahama scored a 58-stroke victory over the River Valley boys golf team on Friday during a non-conference dual held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The White Falcons posted the top six individual rounds and cruised to a winning total of 185. The host Raiders finished the afternoon with a final tally of 243.

Connor Ingels and Ethan Gray both paced Wahama matching rounds of 45, allowing the duo to share medalist honors.

Brycen Bumgarner was next with a 46, while Ashton Barnitz completed the winning score with a 49.

Mattie Ohlinger and Ethan Mitchell also posted respective rounds of 51 and 53 for WHS.

Ethan Roberts paced RVHS with a 55, followed by Dalton Mershon with a 60 and Jordan Lambert with a 63.

Connor Clay completed the Raider total with a 65, while Thomas Stout also added a 70.

By Bryan Walters

